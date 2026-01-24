The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to hire Mike McCarthy as their next coach, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports. McCarthy is set to succeed Mike Tomlin while becoming only the team's fourth head coach since Chuck Noll was hired way back in 1969.

A Pittsburgh native, the 62-year-old McCarthy took the 2025 season off after spending the previous five seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' coach. Before that, he enjoyed a 13-year run as the Green Bay Packers' coach that was highlighted by Green Bay's victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

In 18 seasons as a head coach, McCarthy has compiled a 174-112-2 regular season record and an 11-11 record in the postseason. He's coached in the playoffs 12 times, including in eight straight years from 2009-16. A former offensive coordinator, McCarthy helped develop quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. Rodgers won a Super Bowl MVP and two league MVPs with McCarthy. In 2023, Prescott enjoyed arguably his best season as he led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes.

Speaking of Rodgers, the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer spent the 2025 season with the Steelers and played a key role in helping Pittsburgh record its record 22nd straight non-losing season. Pittsburgh would reportedly welcome Rodgers back if he decides to come back for a 22nd season.

McCarthy is a departure from the Steelers' usual hiring practices as Tomlin, Bill Cowher and Noll were all young, first-time head coaches with a defensive background. And in Tomlin, McCarthy is following some pretty big footsteps. Tomlin, who stepped down a day after Pittsburgh's loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild card round, won a Super Bowl and coached in another during his 19-year run in Pittsburgh. He led the Steelers to the playoffs 13 times (winning the AFC North eight times) and never had a losing season.

The Steelers are coming off a third consecutive 10-7 season and their first division title since 2020. Pittsburgh also continued its nine-year drought without a playoff win following its 30-6 loss to Houston.

Pittsburgh's roster has some notable but aging players that includes 31-year-old T.J. Watt, 31-year-old Jalen Ramsey and 36-year-old Cameron Heyward. They also have some promising young talent, led by offensive linemen Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

Quarterback remains the Steelers' biggest question mark as the team has yet to find Ben Roethlisberger's longterm successor. Once again, quarterback will be one of the Steelers' primary focuses -- if Rodgers retires or opts to play elsewhere -- as they look to once again be in contention in 2026.

After a particularly busy NFL coaching cycle where 10 jobs opened, only four vacancies remain -- the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.