FRISCO, Texas -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre went public with a life-altering health diagnosis while testifying in front of the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Favre, age 54, appeared before congress as a part of an active investigation into his alleged misuse of taxpayer funds in Mississippi when he opened up about recently being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"Sadly, I ... lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said, per NBC News. "And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's."

His health diagnosis rippled through the NFL community, including a few of his former coaches and teammates. Mike McCarthy, his final Green Bay Packers coach from 2006 to 2007 and the current coach of the Dallas Cowboys, noted that it was a topic of conversation Tuesday morning ahead of his team's preparation to play on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 against the New York Giants. Current Cowboys assistant coach/defensive backs coach Al Harris was a Packers teammate of Favre's from 2003 to 2007, and Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer served as his OC with the New York Jets in 2008.

"I heard the news this morning and I reached out," McCarthy said on Tuesday. "Tremendous man, and obviously it touches all of us. Brett has worked with a lot of people in this building. Our hearts, our prayers and our thoughts go out to him and his family."