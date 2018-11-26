Mike McCarthy says he 'didn't do enough' and needs to 'coach better' after latest Packers loss
The Packers' playoff hopes are looking more than a little grim
The Packers dropped their second-straight primetime game on Sunday to the Vikings, and for the second week in a row, Mike McCarthy's fourth-down decisions are taking center stage. After McCarthy did Pete Carroll a favor last Thursday by punting on fourth-and-2 late in the game, he went for it on fourth down against the Vikings, coming up short on a dive play and turning the ball over on downs.
While this may seem like a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation, the fact is McCarthy took the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands on fourth-and-short in two straight weeks. Cries from Packers fans to fire McCarthy are in a crescendo, and their playoff chances look bleak right now. McCarthy himself isn't happy with his performance.
"I understand why you're asking the questions," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's part of the deal. We're about winning football games. We didn't do enough. I didn't do enough. I need to coach better."
Green Bay is now 4-5-1, and even the unbridled optimism of Rodgers sounds like it's wavering.
"Get a little help" is one of the operative phrases here, of course. Winning out is a very real possibility for the Packers, although the Bears could be a thorn in their side, but they also need at least two of the Vikings, Redskins and Panthers to stumble along the way. Even so, the Packers are a team that will have Super Bowl aspirations as long as No. 12 is at quarterback -- so even a playoff berth might not be enough to save McCarthy at this point.
