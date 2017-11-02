Mike McCarthy says he's never been involved in discussions for a veteran QB
The Packers are rolling with Brett Hundley until Aaron Rodgers comes back
Aaron Rodgers is out for the foreseeable future with a broken collarbone. Brett Hundley is the Packers' fill-in starter, and Joe Callahan is his backup. That's the whole depth chart.
So it makes sense that when a veteran quarterback is available -- whether it's Colin Kaepernick in the immediate wake of Rodgers' injury or Brian Hoyer right after the trade deadline -- the Packers are brought up as a potential fit. Both of those things actually happened, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy angrily shot down the idea that the team might sign Kaepernick, and on Thursday, he talked around the report that the team was interested in bringing in Hoyer by stating that he personally was not involved in any Hoyer discussions.
In fact, McCarthy actually said that he has never once been involved in discussions for a veteran quarterback option. He did, however, allow that the personnel department could obviously have those types of discussions without him.
Whether those discussions sans McCarthy actually took place or not, now that the deadline has passed, we know that Hundley is going to be the guy for the Packers unless and until Rodgers gets back on the field.
