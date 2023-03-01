Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling role and is loving it. McCarthy spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday and gave some insight on how the 2023 season will look.

"This is the most fun I've had since I've been in Dallas," he said on taking over play-calling duties. "Just to be in the meeting room again with the coaches full time. Just to go 8 to 11:30 and break, and you're talking nothing but scheme. I haven't had that. So that part's different."

The team parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was in Dallas for four seasons, three with McCarthy, opening the window for a new play-caller. McCarthy has experience as a play-caller from his time with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy believes that the change will be beneficial for quarterback Dak Prescott, who will have a new play-caller for the first time since 2018. The head coach said Prescott is pleased with the shift.

"I think, number one, we all can use a new voice," McCarthy said (via NFL.com). "We all can use a sense of motivation and challenge and so forth. This is a new challenge for him -- his words -- he's very excited about it. I just think, like anything, he's had a chance to go from the different variations of the offense that was in place. He's getting ready to take another turn as far as the variation of what we're getting ready to do. We're gonna build it off of what he has established."

Following the Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, McCarthy thought it was "a good time to make that change," despite doing an "excellent job," according to the head coach. The team hired Brian Schottenheimer as an offensive coordinator this offseason to assist with offensive duties.

McCarthy says about 30 to 35 percent of the offense will change after the departure of Moore, but there will be no "wholesale" changes.