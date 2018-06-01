Mike McCarthy seems happy that the Packers are now more willing to sign free agents

For much of the Ted Thompson era in Green Bay, the Packers were extremely reluctant to wade into free agency and sign players away from other teams on multi-year deals worth big money. As we wrote earlier this offseason, "During Thompson's 13 years at the helm, the Packers signed exactly four players from opposing teams to multi-year free-agent deals worth double-digit million dollars in aggregate."

Brian Gutekunst, who took over for Thompson in January, differentiated himself quickly by signing tight end Jimmy Graham, and also by handing a splashy deal to Muhammad Wilkerson to play along the defensive line. Judging by his comments this week, Packers coach Mike McCarthy is a fan of the new approach.

"This is a market that he wants to be active and aggressive in," McCarthy said, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "And once again, when it fits, we're looking for an ability to improve. Any time you can add experience, and let's not forget about the way these men fit into the locker room, their reputations, what they bring, that's all part of it. Because you're always focused on the chemistry and the culture of your locker room, and it's just an opportunity to improve. I think we clearly have done that this week."

McCarthy was responding to a question specifically about the recent signings of offensive lineman Byron Bell and tight end Marcedes Lewis, who were brought in this week to help fill a couple holes the Packers had. Still, even doing something like that was somewhat rare under Thompson's regime. To have it happen under Gutekunst represents a bit of a sea change.

"I think it goes back to Brian's comments, and just the conversations we had," McCarthy said. "Player acquisition is a 12-month process, and there's definitely a pool of players that come available at this time of year."

That's certainly a true statement, and it will be interesting to see if Gutekunst's somewhat different approach to free-agency is a one-time thing or if it continues throughout his tenure as the man in charge of personnel in Green Bay. It certainly could not hurt to bring in more players that can help Aaron Rodgers lead the team back to where it wants to be, and if they have to dip into the free-agency pool to do it, well, those are the things you do to keep one of the best quarterbacks of all time in contention for Super Bowls over the latter part of his career.