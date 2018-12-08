Mike McCarthy takes out full-page ad after Packers firing, and here’s what he had to say

After being fired by the Packers following nearly 13 seasons as their coach, Mike McCarthy wanted to say goodbye and thank you to the people of Green Bay before officially moving on, so that's exactly what he did on Saturday.

Of course, since McCarthy couldn't thank every fan individually, he decided to do the next best thing: The former Packers coach took out a full-page newspaper ad in multiple Wisconsin papers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

In the ad, McCarthy didn't just thank the fans though, he also thanked his former coaching staff and all of his former players.

McCarthy has basically been on a farewell tour this week. After being fired on Sunday, McCarthy was allowed to return to Lambeau Field twice this week so he could formally say goodbye to everyone in the organization. When he returned to visit with the team for the final time on Wednesday, he was given a standing ovation by the players he used to coach.

Although it's not clear what McCarthy will do next, it seems that he's not too worried about that right now. During a hectic week, the former Packers coach wasn't thinking about his future; instead, he was thinking about the best way to say bye to everyone.

His final goodbye came in the form of Saturday's newspaper ad. You can see the ad below, and underneath that, you can read the full text of McCarthy's letter.

Classy move by Mike McCarthy. Full page ad in the @gbpressgazette pic.twitter.com/wZR7Unuk7v — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 8, 2018

From McCarthy's full-page ad: