Mike McCarthy's Cowboys coaching staff in 2020: Who's in, who's out and who might be on the way to Dallas

It's a whole new world in North Texas, and it suddenly rivals the one shown to princess Jasmine by Aladdin. It took a week for the Dallas Cowboys to finally come to terms with the expectation they'd move on from longtime head coach Jason Garrett, and even then it took an impressive combo of interviews from former Green Bay Packers in the span of two days -- that included an unplanned stayover in Dallas -- to force the issue with Garrett.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, Jones finally issued a formal statement moving on from Garrett, at least in spirit.

With McCarthy officially in and Garrett out effective Jan. 14, when his contract officially expires, the next task at hand is for the former to build a talented group of coaches that can finally life the Cowboys out of their more than two-decade old Super Bowl drought. That sounds as challenging as it actually is, especially considering the enormous amount of pressure on McCarthy and his coming staff to get the job done sooner than later.

Although he's on a five-year deal that locks him in through the 2025 season, Jones is 77 years old and "doesn't have time for a bad time," which is precisely why he brought McCarthy in -- an experienced and proven head coach at the NFL coach.

A clean-sweep firing wasn't necessary for the Cowboys as they change regimes, with the large majority of Garrett's staff no longer under contract. There are some who are, however, and Jones would like to see two or three of them remain in Dallas for the future, but he's also giving McCarthy carte blanche to form his staff as he sees fit. For as much as the Cowboys were interviewing McCarthy for the position as head coach, McCarthy was interviewing the Joneses to ensure he'd have the freedom to mostly do things his way.

Permission requested. Permission granted. Broom jumped.

So without further adieu, here is the Cowboys coaching staff for 2020 -- thus far and pending finalization:

Section Heads:

Mike McCarthy - Head coach

By now, you know this gentleman very well. Before he took the reins as leader of the most viewed and vilified sports franchise on the planet, he found success in yet another legacy team by way of the Packers, spending 13 seasons in Wisconsin delivering a Super Bowl victory along with an overall regular season record of 125-77-2. He becomes the first person in NFL history to be named head coach of both the Packers and the Cowboys, hoping to truly establish himself as a legend by leading both to a Lombardi trophy.

Jones and the Cowboys haven't appeared in the NFC Championship in 24 years, while McCarthy has been four times since 2006 -- when he was hired by the Packers as head coach -- including in his second season with the club. The Packers were 4-12 the year before, which shows how quickly McCarthy stepped in and turned things around, which included ultimately staring down Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to keep Aaron Rodgers (whom he groomed via his "quarterback school") in the starting role and winning games.

He won a Super Bowl in his first four years in Green Bay, and the Cowboys would like to order that with a side of orange juice -- no pulp.

Kellen Moore - Offensive coordinator

Yes, McCarthy has the power to build his staff. Yes, Jones wanted to retain Moore if at all possible. The good news is those two things were in lockstep, because Moore had already caught McCarthy's eye before the head coaching interview ever took place. So when McCarthy got to Dallas, he was all-in on taking the talented young offensive coordinator under his wing, especially after seeing Moore flip the team's offense from one of the worst in the league to literally the best in the league in one year flat.

There were growing pains in Moore's first year that can't be excused away, but they were also downright expected. Only two years prior to succeeding longtime coordinator and mentor Scott Linehan, Moore was fighting for a role as a backup on the team, and his meteoric rise following retirement as a player was obviously going to lend itself to some hiccups. There are things Moore must learn going forward, and will, which can only be expedited when tethered to an experienced and talented offensive mind like McCarthy.

Moore took some time to decide between remaining with the Cowboys -- who he's been with in some capacity since 2015 -- and joining the University of Washington in 2020, but sources confirm to CBS Sports he's expected to stay put with the expectation he'll launch his NFL brand into the stratosphere in the next few seasons.

Mike Nolan - Defensive coordinator

With the ushering in of a new era came the end of Rod Marinelli's time with the Cowboys, having served as defensive coordinator since 2014 after joining the club as defensive line coach the year before. His defense showed great promise in 2018 when joined with the mind of Legion of Boom engineer Kris Richard, but things took a massive step back for the duo in 2019. McCarthy touched down in Dallas not willing to sift through the rubble on the defensive side of the equation, taking a much different approach than the one that led him to join forces with the Joneses to convince Moore to hang around.

Instead, McCarthy reached out and poached Nolan from the New Orleans Saints, a clear and definitive goodbye to Marinelli and possibly Richard -- the latter having yet to garner an interview with McCarthy or the Cowboys. Nolan served as defensive coordinator for four different NFL teams in his pro tenure, and linebackers coach for several others as well as in the collegiate ranks. What that means for a potential bounce-back season on Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch is to be determined, but the needle is definitely pointing up.

Nolan is a flex coordinator, as in he can run either a 3-4 or a 4-3 scheme and sometimes a hybrid, and with the Cowboys currently running the latter -- plugging in Nolan creates no issues. Instead, what it does is give the team a healthy dose of two coaches in Nolan and McCarthy who not only put a premium on the safety position, but also a big-bodied defensive interior lineman; and that's two things the Cowboys have been allergic to caring about under Garrett and Marinelli.

John Fassel - Special teams

At one point during the season, things were so abysmal with the Cowboys special teams unit that the team was heavily considering parting ways with coordinator Keith O'Quinn, a source confirmed to me in 2019, but they instead opted to simply ride out the wave and hope he could turn things around. He didn't, so while a separate source tells CBS Sports of O'Quinn's new expected assignment in the scouting department, McCarthy was busy with yet another NFL poach job -- landing a massive upgrade over O'Quinn by convincing John "Bones" Fassel to walk away from the Los Angeles Rams and join the very Cowboys team he suffered a blowout loss to in Week 15.

The Rams announced the move officially on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and with the reverence and respect Garrett himself couldn't get out of the Cowboys in the final moments of his tenure, but that truly shows just how valuable Fassel was in Los Angeles. Widely known for being one of -- if not the -- most aggressive and creative special teams coordinator in the NFL, teams never know if there's a fake coming, or if there isn't, and that unpredictability fuels the opportunity for big plays in one way or another.

The Cowboys haven't had a dominant return game or special teams unit in ages, but that's all about to change in 2020, and the expectation is they'll go from worst to first in one fell swoop thanks to McCarthy's decision to snag Fassel -- as Rams players mourn the loss.

Position coaches:

Jim Tomsula - Defensive line

On paper, McCarthy's putting together a superteam of assistant and position coaches, but that'll also come with the aforementioned expectations to get things formed and firing quickly in Big D. Tomsula knows something about getting the job done, his most recent NFL stretch being an impressive one with the rival Washington Redskins. While the team as a whole often failed, the Redskins pass rush was annually one of the most dangerous in the NFL, and McCarthy wants him to rejuvenate the one in North Texas.

Tomsula's resume also includes seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as defensive line coach before being promoted to interim head coach and then full-time head coach, and while the latter position didn't end well, you won't find a player or GM that doesn't know what Tomsula is capable of when it comes to building and coaching up a defensive front. This hire pushes out longtime D-line coach and former Cowboys player Leon Lett in the role, as the team truly embarks on a fresh start for the 2020 season.

Tomsula also likes big-bodied interior lineman, so expect him to join forces with Nolan and McCarthy in lobbying the Joneses and scouting VP Will McClay to change their thought pattern from guys who can play every spot well, to being elite at one spot in particular.

Vacant - (Position coaches):

Quarterbacks -

Jon Kitna had other plans in 2018, but he was wooed to the Cowboys by Garrett to help the progress of Dak Prescott, with Moore being promoted to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks coach. The progress seen from Prescott was as immediate as training camp, when Kitna altered the young quarterback's football and core technique, both things fueling improved accuracy and a stronger deep ball. For most of the season, Prescott performed at an MVP-caliber level, before seeing a downturn in production and suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Still, Prescott finished with 4,902 yards passing (2nd in NFL) with 30 touchdowns -- career bests in both categories -- with only 11 interceptions.

Kitna's value is evident, but also in his standing rapport with Prescott, who McCarthy wouldn't mind having a ready-made conduit to ease the transition for his new franchise QB. A source tells CBS Sports that Kitna has a strong shot at remaining with the Cowboys, but it's McCarthy's call.

Running backs -

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will keep running backs coach Gary Brown on board, but the whispers say he's got an uphill battle to stay in Dallas. Despite the success Brown has had in helping Ezekiel Elliott ascend to the upper echelon of NFL halfbacks, with historic numbers to boot, McCarthy has already begun reaching out to potential candidates to replace him. That indicates McCarthy already had interests before he began interviewing with any NFL team, and not so much a knock against a guy that turned Darren McFadden into a 1,000-yard rusher for the first and only time in his career.

Brown has yet to sit down with McCarthy and have a formal interview, and there's a good chance he might not going forward, unless the other candidates McCarthy is eyeing wave him off. Keep an eye on University of Texas running back Stan Drayton, who spent time with Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State in 2013 and 2014. There's familiarity there, and rumors are swirling there's NFL interest in Drayton for 2020.

Offensive line -

The future of Marc Colombo is in flux, as are the other position coaches mentioned in this column, but Colombo has a leg up in that the Jones want to retain him and so does Moore. That will go a long way in convincing McCarthy he's the man for the job, but that shouldn't be the only reason. Once Colombo took the reins from Paul Alexander in mid-2018, the offensive line play surged, and led to at two-year extension being signed in the offseason. From there, he was key in turning La'El Collins into a Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle after seeing him nearly wrecked by Alexander, and the Cowboys fielded three Pro Bowlers in 2019 that could've easily been four. Despite a list of injuries at left guard, Colombo coached up backups to play like starters, as evidenced in Xavier Su'a-Filo deleting perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald from the Week 15 battle with the Rams.

Along with Kitna, McCarthy should and will give Colombo strong consideration. An outside candidate could be someone like James Campen, who spent several seasons with McCarthy as offensive line coach with the Green Bay Packers. That means you can throw Joe Philbin in as well, whom I've heard whispers about in the past few days, with Philbin having also served under McCarthy in Green Bay -- as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. McCarthy does love his guys, and Campen and/or Philbin can be tagged as just that: his guys.

Tight ends -

This vacancy, like so many others, wasn't created by a firing. Doug Nussmeier was brought in on a two-year deal in 2018, and the bell has now tolled on his contract. He doesn't have much to show for his time in Dallas, and that's going to put him outside of the fence with McCarthy. With Jason Witten absent in 2018, a group of four tight ends couldn't match the numbers of Witten in the year prior, and when Witten did return in 2019 -- while there was improvement in production from the unit -- only Blake Jarwin truly showed great progress. That tidbit was irrelevant, though, because the over-utilization of Witten stemmed Jarwin's progression, and made for another mostly forgettable season for Nussmeier's bunch.

So, what of Witten? The future Hall of Famer is set to make a decision on his future quickly, and it's steeped in the decision that's now been made on his longtime friend and coach Jason Garrett. If Witten does hang it up for a second and final time, I expect he'll look for a coaching opportunity and to never again return to the broadcasting booth, so don't count Witten out as a guy who'd tug McCarthy's shirt and ask for a role working with tight ends; even if that role is simply assisting.

Wide receivers -

If you're someone who likes placing bets, the safe one is Sanjay Lal won't return. That doesn't mean he'll be instantly shrugged off by McCarthy, but there are reports of dissension within the ranks of Garrett's coaching staff and Lal's name is front-and-center. That said, you can credit him for the progress made by Michael Gallup as he comes off of a career-best season that saw him surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark, but the unit was also plagued with drops that routinely cost the Cowboys field position and ultimately games, as they continually led the league in that category in 2019. That's not something McCarthy will tolerate on his watch, knowing just how important it is for Prescott to have targets who can catch the ball.

Part of that goes to player execution, but when it's plaguing the entire unit, you look at Lal and wonder why the issue permeates many. That's just one of the many questions McCarthy will ask Lal, assuming he grants him an interview. Lal is under contract, but that doesn't matter one iota. They call that "firing" a guy, and Lal is staring down the barrel of his last few days in Dallas.

Linebackers -

There was a massive void to fill when Matt Eberflus left the Cowboys in frustration to take the role as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but Ben Bloom stepped up and did impressive work in the second year of Jaylon Smith and for a rookie first-round pick in Leighton Vander Esch who found himself strapped with a mountain of expectations. All Smith and Vander Esch did in 2018 was dominate the NFL, with the latter landing an All-Pro nod in the process. Huge kudos to Bloom for what he achieved last season, but he didn't have much fun in his sophomore year as linebackers coach for the Cowboys.

Smith took a step back in his development and Vander Esch wasn't as effective as expected, even prior to the neck injury that landed him on injured reserve. A resurgent Sean Lee played well at times in the absence of Vander Esch, but the veteran also had games that were curiously bad. Bloom should get a look here for what he did following the exit of a talented mind in Eberflus, but he'll have to do some convincing if he wants McCarthy to lean more on the production 2018 and less on what didn't happen in 2019.

Speaking of Lee, considering he hasn't decided yet if he'll retire, might he get a shot here? There's a good chance, yes, but more appropriate -- I'm told -- would be one as assistant LB coach to whomever McCarthy secures as top dog to coach this position. A maverick here will be Jim Haslett, a friend of McCarthy who was a part of his 2018 prep squad for a return to the NFL. Haslett has an extensive NFL resume as both a defensive coordinator but, more specifically, a linebackers coach, having once played the position himself for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Secondary -

This is where things will get [that much more] interesting within the Cowboys coaching ranks, because Richard's interview with the New York Giants yielded nothing at the moment, and there's at least a basic interest in possibly bringing him back. The key word here is "basic," though, because no one in the front office is falling over their chair to convince McCarthy. Richard has a stellar resume that speaks for itself but as passing game coordinator responsible for calling plays, the Cowboys defense got shredded regularly in 2019. The decision to continually bench Jourdan Lewis over Anthony Brown also tethers itself to his two-year tenure in Dallas, although he did finally name Lewis starter midseason, but only after Brown suffered a[nother] injury.

What McCarthy chooses to do here will be based upon those variables and more, along with a supposed rift between Richard and Bloom, assuming he decides to keep one or the other in tow. Names like Joe Whitt, Jr. and Tony Oden have cropped up as possible replacements for both Richard and defensive backs coach Greg Jackson, making it clear McCarthy isn't short of options, and especially given the excitement he's injecting into the franchise.

By the way, Whitt, Jr. worked under McCarthy for several years as defensive backs coach and then passing game coordinator with the Packers, making him -- say it with me -- one of his guys.

Footnote:

The final moves to be made will include filling in the assistants for position coaches -- i.e., assistant OL coach, assistant WR coach, etc. -- and we'll keep you posted with those moves as they materialize.