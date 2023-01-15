All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys Monday night when they travel into Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Super Wild Card Weekend finale. While the job status of Mike McCarthy always seems to be the topic of conversation, especially in games such as this one we're about to see unfold, it doesn't appear like his seat will be particularly hot no matter the outcome.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of McCarthy's job being in jeopardy in the event that Dallas falls to Tampa Bay and tried his best to dispel that speculation.

"No. I don't even want to -- no. That's it," Jones told 103.5 The Fan, via NFL.com. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

To further hammer that point home, NFL Media reports that Sean Payton -- a longtime friend of Jones and arguably the hottest head coaching candidate out there on the market currently -- doesn't consider the Dallas job to be a potential opening for him as he mulls a return to the sideline.

McCarthy, who is 155-97-2 lifetime as a head coach in the regular season, is in the middle of his third season with the organization and the Cowboys have gone 30-20 over that stretch, which includes back-to-back 12-5 campaigns. That said, McCarthy is 0-1 in the postseason in Dallas after falling to the San Francisco 49ers at home in last year's wild-card round.

So, while it's easy for Jones to dismiss a possible coaching change before this game, it becomes a different conversation entirely when/if it actually happens and the Cowboys are sent home early by a team that went 8-9 during the regular season.