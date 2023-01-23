For the second straight season, the Cowboys finished 12-5 and made the playoffs, only to fall short of advancing past the Divisional Round. A year after the 49ers eliminated them on Super Wild Card Weekend, the 'Boys were defeated on Sunday night with a potential trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. But that's not stopping owner Jerry Jones from reversing course on his public commitment to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Asked after the Cowboys' loss, which ended with a botched trick play, whether the results of the game would change his opinion of McCarthy's future as head coach, Jones was clear: "No. No. No. Not at all. And (our) decision to -- (stick with) our kicker -- was exonerated, with his field goal, in my mind, and I'm proud for him. But this is, uh, this is very sickening to not win tonight."

Earlier this week, Jones was asked about the possibility of McCarthy's job being in jeopardy in the event that Dallas fell to Tampa Bay and tried his best to dispel that speculation.

"No. I don't even want to -- no. That's it," Jones told 103.5 The Fan, via NFL.com. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

To further hammer that point home, NFL Media reports that Sean Payton -- a longtime friend of Jones and arguably the hottest head coaching candidate out there on the market currently -- doesn't consider the Dallas job to be a potential opening for him as he mulls a return to the sideline.

McCarthy, who is 155-97-2 lifetime as a head coach in the regular season, has gone 30-20 in three seasons with Dallas, which includes back-to-back 12-5 campaigns. That said, McCarthy now is 1-2 in the postseason as the Cowboys' coach.