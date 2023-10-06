The NFL's best offense through four weeks has added a new weapon, as the Miami Dolphins sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for a 2025 seventh-round pick and wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears made the disgruntled wideout inactive in two straight games, and now he gets the change of scenery he was likely after.

Friday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained the decision to pursue Claypool, calling it an "exciting opportunity."

"You have to stay steadfast to the commitment of making your team as good as it could be," McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. "Sometimes things come across your radar that you weren't even looking for but, when you assess it, if it falls under the category this has a chance to make us better then you jump on that."

Last year, Claypool was acquired by the Bears from the Pittsburgh Steelers for what ended up being the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (thanks to the Dolphins' tampering). In 10 games played for Chicago, he caught just 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown.

There were questions about his work ethic, and a league source told CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that Claypool needs some hard coaching. That he needs to be someone where there's "a thumb on him" because he will exhaust a team's resources. Still, Claypool has an attractive skill set.

"You guys want me to say it, don't you? He's fast," McDaniel said.

Claypool burst onto the NFL scene in 2020, with 889 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns for the Steelers in his rookie season. Miami has a talented wide receiving corps including Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen, Braxton Berrios and Cedric Wilson Jr. Claypool, who has just one year remaining on his current deal, will have to work to earn snaps in this offense.