The 1-6 Miami Dolphins certainly struggled this season, but things went from bad to worse in Week 7. Miami lost to the Cleveland Browns, 31-6, while Mike McDaniel's offense gained just 219 total yards and lost the turnover battle, 4-0. Three of those four turnovers came via quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw the ball to the wrong team three different times in rainy Cleveland. Overall, Tagovailoa completed 12 of 23 passes for just 100 yards.

When a reporter asked McDaniel if Tagovailoa was going to be his starting quarterback for the Week 8 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons, he answered in the affirmative. But also used some comedic exaggeration at his signal-caller's expense.

"He's gonna take the snaps this week and he's gonna be our starter this week and my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks," McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa became the first quarterback to throw three interceptions in two straight games since Philip Rivers in 2019, according to CBS Sports Research. His 10 interceptions are tied with Geno Smith for most in the NFL. Tagovailoa threw just seven interceptions in 11 games played last year.

Jokes aside, it appears the clock is getting close to striking midnight for McDaniel. Despite the embarrassing loss, NFL Media reports that no changes are expected at this time. McDaniel has gone 29-29 in his four seasons with Miami, which includes a 3-15 record vs. winning teams compared to a 26-14 record vs. teams .500 or below.