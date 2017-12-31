Mike Mularkey reportedly coaching for his job, Titans could can him if they miss playoffs

The Tennessee Titans have a very simple mission on Sunday afternoon: win at home against the Jaguars and they are in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Tennessee, the simplicity cuts both ways, because if they lose against the Jaguars they are out of the playoffs. And it could be even uglier, as coach Mike Mularkey may very well be terminated if Tennessee does not win on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, if the Titans lose, Mularkey "is in danger of losing his job," putting him squarely in coaching tracker range.

The biggest concern for the Titans -- and a source of "serious frustration" -- is the step back that quarterback Marcus Mariota took in 2017. Everyone was expecting a breakout season from Mariota and it definitely did not happen.

The same sort of thing occurred in Tampa Bay, with Jameis Winston performing poorly during his third season, but coach Dirk Koetter was able to stave off concerns from management and ownership and keep his job.

Tennessee does not appear as patient, although the situation is different. Jon Robinson came to Tennessee from the Patriots, and the idea of Josh McDaniels hitting the open market as a coaching candidate and having interest in reuniting with Robinson in a spot where he has a quarterback who could fit well into his system would be appealing.

It's even possible, per Rapoport, that the Titans could can Mularkey even if they make the playoffs and lose in the first round. Tennessee winning on Sunday at home against the Jags does not guarantee anything other than a possible rematch with the Jaguars -- if Tennessee ended up as the No. 6 seed, it would play the Jags for a second time in two weeks.

Jacksonville is expected to play its starters on Sunday, but if the game got out of hand in either direction you could easily see the Jags resting guys.

If that happens, Mularkey would likely save his job for at least one week and maybe longer. The Titans should be inspired for their shot at the playoffs in Week 17, but they should be doubly inspired to help Mularkey keep his job.

Everything is on the line for the Titans coaching staff Sunday.