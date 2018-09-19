Mike Tomlin appears to have completely lost the Steelers' locker room as team's circus continues
With Antonio Brown being a no-show Monday, things certainly seem worse
The Steelers appear to be a complete mess right now. The team is 0-1-1, it doesn't have its star running back Le'veon Bell, and Antonio Brown's most recent tweet is still him saying to trade him in reply to someone who said that Ben Roethlisberger made him after Brown was seen arguing with new offensive coordinator Andy Fichtner. So everything is going great in Steeler-land.
Brown skipped out on practice on Monday, although his agent Drew Rosenhaus said that he was taking care of a personal matter and Brown had no interest in being traded from the team. Bell, meanwhile, performed at a Miami club on Monday to celebrate the release of his new EP: "My Side of Things."
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and guest host Brady Quinn talk about the mess in Pittsburgh, and what Brown's no-show can mean for the team. It's not like the Steelers are winning to offset all of this drama. Kanell and Quinn also discuss Mike Tomlin and the lack of leadership from within the Steelers organization. Tomlin seems to have no control over the locker room at the moment. The Steelers need to start winning games soon, because all of these headlines do not look good.
