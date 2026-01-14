Mike Tomlin, who stepped down as Pittsburgh Steelers coach Tuesday, does not plan to coach in 2026, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That decision comes despite several teams contacting Tomlin in the hours following his split with the Steelers, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapaport.

Tomlin, 53, recorded a 119-114-2 record, 13 playoff trips, eight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl title across 19 seasons leading the Steelers, though Pittsburgh's last postseason victory was nearly nine years ago. The Steelers got blown out by the Houston Texans 30-6 in this year's Wild Card Round, one day before Tomlin stepped down.

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," Tomlin said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

Tomlin had recently expressed his passion for coaching on the Rich Eisen Show, but it now appears he'll take at least a one-year hiatus, with a jump to media a possibility.

Currently, there are nine head-coaching openings: the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Because Tomlin stepped down and did not get fired, his rights still belong to Pittsburgh; he has a contract that runs through 2027, meaning any team wishing to hire him would owe the Steelers compensation. For at least this offseason, though, that development doesn't seem to be in the offing.