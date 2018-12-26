Mike Tomlin doesn't want to add pass interference to the list of replay-reviewable plays

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a controversial pass interference call go against them late in their Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints. (Joe Haden was called for interference, extending a New Orleans drive.) The play was reviewed to see if the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage, thus negating the pass interference, but ultimately the call was upheld.

That, though, is the only aspect of a pass interference call that is reviewable. Teams cannot challenge and the booth cannot order a review based on whether pass interference was actually committed. And Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is fine with that. Tomlin does not want to see penalties like pass interference become reviewable like other penalties.

"I have a firm position on that," Tomlin said Tuesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I just worry about the entertainment component of it and what it might do for fans and the viewership and what it looks like. But given some of the things that have happened, I'm sure it will be up for debate as it always is and has been in recent years because technology and the amount of coverage that our game at this level gets -- not only on Sundays, but seven days a week, which allows for that type of scrutiny and review.

"It's just part of our business today. I think we all understand that. We're all ready to have that debate every year. I don't think we're ever moving away from that debate -- the utilization of technology and information in different components of the game whether it's play, strategy, officiating or otherwise."

I'm not sure how allowing pass interference to be reviewed like another play would affect the entertainment component of the game or negatively affect viewership. It seems to me like it would be just another play that can be reviewed. Teams would still only have two challenges to use, so it's not like there would suddenly be a flood of additional replay reviews.

But certainly, Tomlin is correct that this kind of discussion is not going away any time soon. As technology continues to improve, we'll continue to have discussions about how it should be used in football. That's only natural.