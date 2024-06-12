The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to give Cameron Sutton a second chance with the team, bringing him back to the organization months after Sutton was arrested on a domestic violence warrant that led to his release from the Detroit Lions.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin went back to his personal relationship with Sutton and the process of due diligence led the veteran cornerback back to Pittsburgh. This was enough for the Steelers to feel comfortable in bringing Sutton back.

"There are not any conversations that we had recently, it's the totality of our relationship," Tomlin said, via a Steelers transcript provided by the team. "I met this guy in Knoxville, man, six, seven years ago, whatever it was, when he came out of school. He's a great guy. He loves football.

"It's probably the totality of our relationship and I probably represent the sentiment of the organization and saying that it's less about specific conversations, particularly of late, and it's about the relationship established over a longer period of time."

Sutton spent his first six seasons with the Steelers before departing for the Lions in free agency last offseason. He was released by the Lions in March after turning himself into law enforcement following a weeks-long search as he had a warrant out for his arrest on domestic violence charges.

The Steelers cornerback eventually surrendered to authorities and entered a pretrial diversion program after the charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery. Sutton was also required to take a mental health evaluation upon the agreement.

Sutton was signed by the Steelers to a one-year contract earlier this month. The Steelers are aware Sutton is subject to potential punishment by the league.

As Tomlin was asked if the Steelers are comfortable with their process, he responded the best way he could.

"That's just due diligence," Tomlin said. "That's what's supposed to happen. ... Obviously he's here."