While Cameron Heyward has been cryptic in terms of his status for the Steelers' season opener against the Jets, coach Mike Tomlin fully expects his eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle to be on the field and ready to go Sunday.

Heyward, who previously alluded to possibly missing games if his contract wasn't resolved by Week 1, said "We'll see" on his podcast when he was asked if he was going to suit up against the Jets.

"I'm certainly expecting Cam to play," Tomlin said. "Cam hasn't played a lot in team development over the last several years. My job is to get him in and out of Latrobe, and I've done my job, and so there are no reservations about his participation or his readiness. I'm sure he's chopping at the bit without Harmon."

As Tomlin alluded to, the Steelers will be without fellow defensive lineman and first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who is still working his way back from a knee injury that was sustained during Pittsburgh's preseason finale. Harmon's absence makes Heyward's presence that much more significant.

The 36-year-old Heyward still has two years remaining on a two-year extension that he signed last September. He has already collected the majority of his 2025 salary in the form of a $13.45 million roster bonus.

Heyward and Arizona's Dalvin Tomlinson are tied for 23rd in the NFL in terms of average annual salaries for interior defensive linemen. Heyward, who is coming off one of his best statistical seasons (following an injury-plagued 2023 season) feels his pay should reflect his value as one of the NFL's top interior defensive lineman.

Heyward isn't wrong, but the fact that he just received an extension, coupled with the fact that other aging veterans in his position have previously and are currently taking less money to help their teams win, have led to some backlash from fans who have otherwise been staunch supporters of Heyward over the years.

After all, Heyward is a career Steeler who will undoubtedly be inducted into the team's Hall of Honor some day. The 15-year-veteran enters the 2025 season ranked second on the team's all-time career sack list, just behind teammate T.J. Watt. His 211 games as a Steelers is the fourth-most in franchise history, just behind former teammates Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward and Hall of Fame center Mike Webster. In short, Heyward's legacy as an all-time great Steeler has already been written.

When it comes to Heyward's status on Sunday, Tomlin has made it clear that the expectation is his veteran defensive captain will play. Tomlin, however, offered an interesting response when he was asked if Heyward is locked in from a mental and physical standpoint.

"I'll let him speak for himself in that regard," Tomlin said.