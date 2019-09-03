Mike Tomlin isn't worried about any more headset malfunctions while facing Patriots in New England

Mike Tomlin didn't hold back in Week 1 of the 2015 season when asked about the headset malfunctions that occurred every time the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Patriots in New England.

Tomlin, following Pittsburgh's 28-21 loss to New England, said that headset issues are "always the case" when the Steelers play at Gillette Stadium. When addressing the specific malfunction that took place that night, Tomlin said that the Steelers' coaches spent the majority of the first half "listening to the Patriots radio broadcast for the majority of the first half. On our headsets."

But on Tuesday, Tomlin said that he is not worried about such issues occurring Sunday night in New England, when the Steelers face the Patriots in their season-opener.

"I'm not overly concerned about that," Tomlin said, via the team's website. "We have technicians, and the league has technicians on site. That's their area of expertise. I'm gonna worry about preparing and coaching the football team."

The Steelers have played one game at Gillette since their season-opening loss in 2015. Pittsburgh fell to New England in the 2016 title game, 36-17. Tomlin did not say if there were any headset issues during that game.

Pittsburgh did experience discomfort before that game, as a fire alarm was pulled at the Steelers' hotel at around 3 a.m. that Sunday morning. That may have played a role in Pittsburgh's groggy performance, as the Patriots pulled away from the Steelers in the second half before going on to win Super Bowl LI.

Despite past discomforts in Foxborough, Steelers veterans were reportedly upbeat when discussing the prospect of facing the Patriots in New England. That wasn't a surprise to Tomlin, who also appears anxious to face Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday night.

"Cooks like to be in the kitchen," Tomlin said of his team's desire to face the Patriots at Gillette. "These guys are competitors. It's a competitive environment up there. I'd like to change some of those outcomes, but the only one we can control is the one that lies in front of us."