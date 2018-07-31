Mike Tomlin lists two things he’s hoping to see from Le’Veon Bell before camp ends

It's been nearly a full week since the Steelers reported to training camp and there's still no sign of Le'Veon Bell. Of course, no one in Pittsburgh is really surprised by that.

After Bell and the Steelers failed to reach a long-term agreement before the July 16 negotiating deadline given to players who have been hit with the franchise tag, Bell's agent made it pretty clear that the running back would be skipping training camp.

This marks the second year in a row that Bell has skipped training camp, and after watching what happened last year, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted this week that he's hoping things go differently with Bell in 2018.

During an interview with CBS Sports NFL reporter Evan Washburn, Tomlin said there are two big issues surrounding Bell's absence.

"I try not to have any preconceived notions, because there's some variables at play that are significant, and that is: When he gets here, and the level of conditioning he's in when he gets here," Tomlin said. "I'm not going to assume that they're going to be the same as last year."

Tomlin then listed the two specific things he's hoping to to see from Bell this year: He wants his star running back to show up to camp earlier than he did last year and he wants him to show up in better shape.

"I'm hopeful that he'll get to us sooner," Tomlin said. "I'm hopeful that he'll be in better condition even than he was a year ago. Those are two key components that are allowing me to have a wait-and-see attitude."

It's probably not a coincidence that Tomlin mentioned the conditioning of Bell, and that's because there's a strong belief that the Steelers running back wasn't in football shape when he finally reported to the team last September.

After skipping training camp last year, Bell looked a little rusty through the first three weeks of the season, a span where he scored just one rushing touchdown and averaged just 60 yards per game. To put that in perspective, Bell averaged 92.6 yards per game and he scored a total of 10 touchdowns in the 12 other games he played in last season.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had even mentioned in 2017 that he wasn't sure Bell would be in football shape after skipping all of training camp.

"The running back position takes a beating," Roethlisberger said last year. "We just have to hope the other guys are ready to go if he does need spelled. I don't know if he'll be ready to play every single play like he does typically during the season."

After watching Bell struggle through the first three weeks last season, it sounds like Tomlin just wants to let his running back know that the team would like to see him in better shape this time around.

In the meantime, Bell has been managing to keep himself busy while staying away from training camp. Not only did he apparently spend some time at a strip club over the weekend...

While The #Steelers Are In Camp, #LeVeonBell Is Reportedly At A Strip Club in Miami. https://t.co/liHoxnZyyi — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 31, 2018

...but he also has a new song coming out on Aug. 3.