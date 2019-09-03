Mike Tomlin names the one key for the Steelers vs. Patriots and Belichick in Week 1

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have a tendency to start slow against the New England Patriots. Tomlin, speaking to reporters on Tuesday in preparation for Sunday night's season opener in Foxborough, said that can't be the case if the Steelers are going to upset the defending champions.

While his Steelers beat the Patriots in Week 15 of the 2018 season, Tomlin watched as Tom Brady hit Chris Hogan on a 63-yard touchdown pass on New England's first offensive possession. While his defense allowed just three more points the rest of the way en route to a 17-10 victory, Tomlin said that his team must avoid a similar start on Sunday night.

"We can't spot those guys points," Tomlin said during his Week 1 presser, via Steelers' official Twitter. "We can't warm up to the competition like we did a year ago."

Speaking of New England's offense, Tomlin said that he has "a lot of respect" for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who hold an 8-3 record against Pittsburgh that includes a 6-2 record against Tomlin-coached teams.

"He is very difficult to trick," Tomlin said of Brady, "and even if you do, it won't happen over an extended period of time or over the course of a football game."

Tomlin said that the challenge for his team will be more about not making some of the mistakes associated with Week 1 than it will about matching wits with Brady at the line of scrimmage.

"I'm less concerned about that, tricking him and matching wits and more concerned about Week 1 things," Tomlin said. "We have to make sure that those [technical] things are consistently above the line. If we don't, he will exploit them."

While he specifically touched on the challenges Julian Edelman presents as "one of the best interior guys in football," Tomlin likes the depth that New England has in the backfield that includes Sony Michel, James White and James Develin. The duo of Michel and White combined to amass 2,157 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2018 regular season.

On defense, Tomlin said that New England's veteran-laden secondary -- a group that includes Jason and Devin McCourty, Stephen Gilmore, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon -- may be the strength of that side of the ball for New England. Tomlin added that the Patriots' front seven does "a great job of collectively and individually rushing."

Tomlin specifically mentioned rookie edge rusher Chase Winovich, a Pittsburgh native who New England took with the 77th overall pick. Tomlin, who met with Winovich before the draft, said that he reminded him of Pittsburgh Pro Bowl OLB T.J. Watt in terms of his hand usage, in-game motor and awareness.

Despite Pittsburgh's lack of success in New England (Pittsburgh hasn't won in New England since the 2008 season), several Steelers veterans recently told the media about their excitement with regard to playing in Foxborough to kickoff the 2019 season. While some in the media were apparently surprised with regard to the Steelers' excitement, Tomlin isn't.

"That doesn't surprise me at all," he said. "Cooks like to be in the kitchen. These guys are competitors. That's a competitor's environment up there, so that doesn't surprise me at all. I'd like to change the outcome of some of those, but the only one we can control is the one this weekend, so that's our focus."