Mike Tomlin not willing to say that James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Bills-Steelers game

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not ready to say that running back James Conner (shoulder) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will be active for Pittsburgh's game this Sunday against the Bills.

On Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, Tomlin said that the quality and availability of Conner and Smith-Schuster during this week's practices will be what ultimately determines whether or not they will be available for Sunday's game, which has major playoff implications. Buffalo (9-4) and Pittsburgh (8-5) are currently fifth and sixth in the AFC standings, respectively.

Conner and Smith-Schuster have both missed each of Pittsburgh's last three games, wins over the Bengals, Browns and Cardinals. Second-year wideout James Washington has led Pittsburgh with 242 receiving yards during that span, while rookie running back Benny Snell has led the way on the ground with 202 yards on 53 carries. Washington and Snell have helped make things easier for rookie quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who replaced Mason Rudolph in Week 12 while improving to 3-0 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. The Steelers also received a major contribution this past Sunday from rookie wideout Dionate Johnson, who scored two touchdowns, including an 85-yard punt return, in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has also received significant contributions of late from running Kerrith Whyte and receiver Deon Cain, players who were acquired by the team after the regular season had already begun. Cain, a former Colt, is averaging 20.7 yards per catch this season, while Whyte is averaging 6.7 yards per carry while providing key depth for Pittsburgh's running game.

A year after leading the Steelers in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426), injuries (to himself as well as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger) and added attention by opposing defenses has limited Smith-Schuster to 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has 87 fewer receiving yards than Washington, the team's leading receiver, and four fewer receptions than Johnson, who leads the Steelers with 42 catches. Smith-Schuster has three fewer receptions than running back Jaylen Samuels, who led Pittsburgh in receptions prior to this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Despite missing five games, Conner still leads the Steelers in rushing yards (390) and rushing touchdowns (four). He is also the team's sixth leading receiver, with 30 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Conner is also responsible for Pittsburgh's best rushing performance of the season, gaining 145 yards and a score on 23 carries in the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins.

On Sunday, the Steelers will face a Bills defense that is second in the NFL in scoring, third in pass defense and sixth in third down efficiency. Buffalo's defense does have its soft spots, as it is currently 21st in the league in average yards per carry allowed and 20th in red zone efficiency. Pittsburgh's rushing attack is currently ranked 24th in yards gained and 26th in average yards per carry.