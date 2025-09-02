A unique subplot entering the Steelers' Week 1 showdown with the Jets is the fact that the two teams essentially swapped starting quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium after piloting New York's offense to a 5-12 2024 season. Conversely, new Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields squares off against the team for which he made six starts.

While New York's decision to move on from Rodgers is well-documented, many assumed that the Steelers simply moved on from Fields. Mike Tomlin, however, shot down that narrative in the leadup to kickoff.

"You know, it's free agency," Tomlin said. "It was not only our decision, it was his decision, and so it was mutual. There's a lot of moving parts and free agency. And so I wouldn't present it in the manner in which you asked it."

Pittsburgh made Fields an offer prior to the start of the free agency that was reportedly similar to the one he ultimately signed with the Jets. But while New York's two-year, $40 million offer included $30 million guaranteed and a $15 million signing bonus, Pittsburgh's offer to Fields reportedly did not include any guaranteed money after the first year.

Fields essentially bet on himself, and his faith was rewarded in the form of his contract with the Jets.

Really, a change of scenery was probably best for both sides. With Rodgers in tow, the Steelers are still in position to be a competitive team this year while at the same time keeping their future options open in terms of the quarterback position. For Fields, he went to a team that has no reservations about his ability to lead them for at least the next two seasons.

Sunday marks Fields' second regular season game against the Steelers. His first matchup against Pittsburgh occurred on the road during his rookie season in what was, in many ways, his breakout game in the NFL. While his team was on the wrong side of a 29-27 score, Fields kept the Bears in contention by throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown while also running for 45 yards on just eight carries.