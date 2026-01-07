John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin faced off for the 44th and final time this past Sunday night as the coaches of the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Harbaugh, who was the second-longest-tenured coach in the NFL behind Tomlin, was fired less than 48 hours after Baltimore's 26-24 loss to Pittsburgh that eliminated the Ravens from postseason contention.

Tomlin, whose own future with the Steelers has also been a hot-button topic the past few seasons, said Wednesday that Harbaugh became an example of a "sport culture" that lacks "patience." Harbaugh won a Super Bowl and guided the Ravens to the playoffs in six of the last eight years but was let go after coming up just short of winning a third straight division title.

"I just have so much respect for Harbs," Tomlin said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Our stories will forever be interwoven in this rivalry that we've been fortunate and honored enough to be a part of. I've just got so much respect for him and how he's gone about his business, and we've certainly had some legendary battles over the years.

"You know, in terms of him being let go, unfortunately, I just think it's a component of today's sport culture. There have been many examples of that, and so it's unfortunate, but I'm sure that he is going to move on. And if he chooses to coach again ... I'm sure he'll be very successful at doing so. But more than anything, I just think it's a larger example of today's sport culture in terms of not a lot of patience and the entertainment component of what it is that we do. There's just not a lot of longevity.

"I'm sure we all would like to be Don Shula and Tom Landry, but I think those days are gone."

Tomlin 'tunnel-visioned,' doesn't think about own future

Tomlin, in his 19th season with the Steelers, is the NFL's longest-tenured head coach. With Harbaugh out in Baltimore, Andy Reid is now the second-longest tenured coach as he just concluded his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. No other coach has been with their team prior to the start of the 2017 season.

"I'm miles away from Tom Landry and Don Shula," Tomlin said with a laugh.

Tomlin, whose Steelers will host the Houston Texans next Monday night in the AFC wild card, round has two years remaining on his contract after this season. He said that while he appreciates the "stability and steadiness" of the Steelers' ownership, he doesn't spend much time thinking about his contract status.

"I'm tunnel-visioned," Tomlin said. "As a leader, I'm called upon to serve these guys. NFL playing careers are very short, and so I certainly can't seek comfort in the longevity of my career. I work with guys who have very short careers, and I just tend to try to always mirror that urgency. I think it's disrespectful not to have that level of urgency when I lead them. ... Very rarely do I delve into big picture perspectives or appreciate the longevity component of what I've been able to do. There's just so many things that are waiting for me today, this week, that demand my attention."

Can Steelers make a playoff run?

Tomlin has the record for the most consecutive seasons without a losing season to start a coaching career, which reached 19 this year. He recently tied Steelers Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll with 193 regular season wins and is two seasons away from tying Landry's record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons in NFL history.

Playoff wins have eluded Tomlin's teams in recent years, though. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 AFC divisional round. After winning five of his first six playoff games, including a Super Bowl in just his second season, Tomlin's teams are just 3-10 in the postseason since.

Pittsburgh's lack of recent playoff success has led to criticism of Tomlin and some clamoring for Steelers president Art Rooney II to consider going in a different direction. The noise level grew this season when the Steelers lost five games over a seven-game stretch that left them at 6-6. The Steelers, as they often have under Tomlin, responded with a winning streak that culminated with last Sunday night's win over the Ravens that clinched Pittsburgh's eighth division title under Tomlin.

"I just realize it's a component of what I do and what we do, and you better learn to live with it, or at least endure it," Tomlin said of the outside noise. "You know, there's more US senators than NFL head coaches. I have a respect and appreciation for that, and an understanding of maybe some of the things that come with that."

As he approaches 20 years on the job, Tomlin is just as energized for the job as he was when he accepted the position on Jan. 22, 2007.

"Hey, I'm institutionalized," he said. "Man, I gotta have it. I just love the challenges week in and week out that this job provides. The growth in it, the collective growth, the individual growth. A lot of lessons that I've learned in life have been through my football experiences. I've been on the team every year of my life since 1980, and so I really appreciate it."