The NFL's MVP race is taking shape as we gear up for Week 13. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are among the front-runners to win the award, along with running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's name would undoubtedly be included among the league's top MVP candidates if not for Cincinnati's 4-7 record entering Sunday's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That fact isn't lost on Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who is 2-3 against Burrow-led Bengals teams dating back to Burrow's rookie season.

"If you look at the tape, he's MVP-caliber in terms of what he's doing for them," Tomlin said of Burrow, who currently leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes.

Tomlin was specifically impressed with Burrow's performances in Cincinnati's two games against the Baltimore Ravens, their fellow NFC North rival. Burrow threw for a whopping 820 yards with nine touchdowns against just one pick in those games. Of his 820 yards, 457 of them were thrown to wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 21 passes and five touchdowns against the Ravens.

"It's just kind of a reflection what he and they are capable of," Tomlin said.

Despite Burrow and Chase's heroics, the Bengals lost both of their games against the Ravens by a combined four points. Those games have been a microcosm of Cincinnati's season so far.

While their offense has been prolific, the Bengals' defense has woefully underperformed, especially on third down and in the red zone. The defense's shortcomings has been the main reason for Cincinnati's rocky record. It is also the main reason why Burrow isn't considered as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 67.2 YDs 3028 TD 27 INT 4 YD/Att 7.42 View Profile

While things in Cincinnati are bleak, the fact that the Bengals still have Burrow keeps the door ajar for Cincinnati to make a postseason charge. But in order to do that, the Bengals need to defeat a Steelers team that is hoping to bounce back from last Thursday's upset loss in Cleveland.

"We've gotta carry enough defense schematically," Tomlin said of facing Burrow and the Bengals, "but within that, we better perform at a high enough level. You better do a lot of things."