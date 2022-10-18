Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol after exiting the Steelers' Week 6 win over Tampa Bay. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that his rookie quarterback's work will not be limited during practice leading up to Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

Pickett took over the starting job midway through the Steelers' fourth game. The first-round pick threw his first career touchdown pass against the Buccaneers prior to sustaining the injury midway through the first quarter.

"If he's cleared to play, he'll play quarterback for us," Tomlin said of Pickett.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • 8 CMP% 66.3 YDs 514 TD 1 INT 4 YD/Att 6.19 View Profile

Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett this past Sunday. He threw the game-winning touchdown, then completed two crucial third-down throws on the game's final drive that sealed the Steelers' 20-18 win.

While he was appreciative of Trubisky's play on Sunday, Tomlin is sticking with Pickett as his starting quarterback.

"We're not going to flip the script now," Tomlin said.

Tomlin said that the Steelers' approach regarding protocols is not influenced by the current climate regarding concussions. Concussions are again a hot-button topic following head injuries to big-name players, including Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While he is no longer the starter, Trubisky has embraced his role as a team captain while continuing to prepare as a starter. Trubisky's readiness was on display on Sunday. He earned high praise from former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who said that Trubisky "played as well as I've maybe ever seen him play" during Pittsburgh's win over Tampa Bay.

Mitch Trubisky PIT • QB • 10 CMP% 60.9 YDs 797 TD 3 INT 2 YD/Att 6.23 View Profile

Roethlisberger also offered well-wishes for Pickett while stating that he is in good hands regarding the Steelers' medical team.

"I'm glad that they took it serious and took all the right steps and precautions," Roethlisberger said on his podcast. "I always tell people, the brain literally is the only thing in your body you can't get a new one of. ... You've got to take it serious."