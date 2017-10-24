Mike Tomlin says Martavis Bryant 'not available' in trade, he has 'bigger fish to fry'

Mike Tomlin is a no-nonsense type of guy, a coach who is willing to speak his mind on various topics when necessary. He spoke his mind on Martavis Bryant's situation Tuesday and made it abundantly clear the Steelers will not be trading their wide receiver.

Tomlin said, rather specifically, that Bryant is "not available via trade" when asked about it by reporters after Bryant reiterated his demands to be traded by Pittsburgh.

He also made it clear that he has not spoken to Bryant because he has "bigger fish to fry" (!) and that Bryant's concerns are not real "high on my damn agenda" (!!).

"It will be dealt with, appropriately so. That ball is in my court, I haven't visited with him yet. To be quite honest with you, I haven't visited with him yet because I've had bigger fish to fry, the preparation and overall readiness, getting ready for this opportunity. The Detroit Lions really take precedence. They're coming off a bye," Tomlin said. "I'll visit with him at some point. When I do, I'll reign down my judgment and we'll move forward. He's been a good guy to work with in the building and has been -- we've been very clear about the process of getting reacclimated to us, not an easy one, but he's worked diligently. I like his approach.

"But he said some things when he's not around us that are somewhat of a distraction. And I say somewhat, because we're having to field questions regarding it, not because it's high on my damn agenda. But because I am fielding questions it is somewhat of a distraction. So we'll deal with it as such and move on with it. But again that will [be] done a little bit later."

Bryant has been causing a stir for two weeks now, with reports emerging after Week 6 that he was asking the Steelers for a trade and was unhappy in his role in the offense. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he spoke with Bryant and claimed the receiver was OK with everything.

But then additional reports about Bryant wanting "out" in Pittsburgh emerged, and eventually the receiver confirmed those reports, claiming he needed to worry about his family. Bryant has, by the way, been on Instagram sort of bashing rookie wideout JuJu Schuster-Smith, who has seen more targets in recent weeks.

All of this from Bryant ignores the fact that a) he is under contract with the Steelers through 2018, b) he is the team's second-leading receiver and third-most targeted player and c) the Steelers stood by him while he was suspended for a full year in 2016.

Pittsburgh knows that he's a valuable piece of the offense, but that he will not fetch much on the trade market as a wide receiver with a checkered past and current demands for more money and more targets. Bryant's handling this the wrong way if he wants to get rewarded in Pittsburgh.

That will likely be the message from Tomlin when he finally gets around to talking with Bryant.