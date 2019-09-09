Mike Tomlin says Steelers 'weren't ready for primetime' after loss to Patriots, and here are five reasons that's true

"We weren't ready for prime time."

That's a direct quote from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following his team's 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots. No one expected the Steelers -- playing without Antonio Brown against a formidable foe first the first time in years -- to be a well-oiled machine in Sunday night's season opener in Foxborough.

Not many people, however, thought that Pittsburgh would play as poorly as they did in their 33-3 loss to New England on a night where the Patriots unveiled their record-tying sixth Super Bowl victory. It looks like the Patriots are well on their way to a seventh Super Bowl title by season's end, especially when you consider what they're getting on Monday in Brown, the NFL's leader in receptions, yards and touchowns since the 2013 season.

But this story isn't about the Patriots. It's about the Steelers, and the five biggest reasons why they failed to make things competitive while falling to 0-1 heading into next Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

1. Antonio Brown

No, I'm not talking about the distraction Brown may or may not have caused the Steelers after news broke Saturday that he would sign a one-year contract with New England. The issue was Pittsburgh not having Brown in their huddle on Sunday night.

While JuJu Smith-Schuster led Pittsburgh with 111 receptions and 1,426 yards last season, it was Brown who was demanding double teams and opening things up for JuJu and the rest of Pittsburgh's offensive playmakers. As Steelers fans remember in Week 17 of the 2018 season, Pittsburgh barely beat a injury-plagued Cincinnati Bengals team without Brown after nearly upsetting the New Orleans Saints with Brown the previous week. While Brown may be on the wrong side of 30, he was still a dominating presence that had an unparalleled rapport (at least on the field) with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

On Sunday night, the Steelers experienced what life can be like without Brown if their complementary playmakers don't show up and give JuJu some support.

2. The lack of support

Donte Moncrief, a veteran wideout who signed with the Steelers as a free agent to help replace Brown, suffered several pivotal drops on Sunday that contributed to Pittsburgh's offensive woes. And while he did catch a 45-yard bomb, second year wideout James Washington caught just one of his four targets. Fellow wideout Ryan Switzer averaged less than five yards per catch on his six receptions, while Pittsburgh failed to receive a single catch from tight ends Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble until the game's final drive.

The lack of production from Pittsburgh's supporting cast allowed the Patriots to dial in on Smith-Schuster, who caught six of eight targets for 78 yards. Those are decent numbers, but numbers Bill Belichick and the Patriots swill easily live with when they look at the postgame stat sheet.

3. New England's superior offensive play calls

While Pittsburgh's offensive game plan was as bland as could be, the Patriots ran misdirections, gadget plays and a slew of other plays to keep the Steelers' defense at bay. While Pittsburgh's defense had success early, they were completely caught off guard by New England's creative play calls that led to wide open receivers and easy touchdowns.

The Steelers, meanwhile, ran some extremely puzzling plays during crucial moments. The decision to run James Conner wide on third-and-1 in the second quarter was a head-scratcher, along with the decision to throw a deep fade into the end zone out of the shotgun from the 1-yard line on the first possession of the second half. Tomlin's decision not to go for it on fourth-and-goal was a head-scratcher, too.

Speaking of Conner, the Steelers failed to gain balance on offense, with Pittsburgh gaining just 32 rushing yards on 13 carries.

4. No pressure, no problem for Brady

Everyone knows that if you're going to have any success against Brady, you have to get pressure on him. Pittsburgh was unable to do that Sunday despite facing a New England offensive line that is learning to play without starting center David Andrews. Brady, who was sacked just once (with less than a minute left in the third quarter and New England leading 27-3), completed 24 of his 36 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman combined to catch 13 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns while facing a Pittsburgh defense that was playing without starting free safety Sean Davis.

5. Coaching

Not much needs to be said here. While Tomlin admitted that his team wasn't ready for primetime Sunday night, Belichick's Patriots were in midseason form. If Pittsburgh is going to compete for a playoff spot this season, it must receive a better coaching performance from Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers' coaching staff moving forward. Tomlin and his team usually rebound from losses like the one they absorbed Sunday, and they will look to do so again when the host Seattle next Sunday.