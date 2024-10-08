Load management, a term that has been synonymous with the NBA for the past several years, has now found its way into the NFL and specifically into the vocabulary of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin alluded to load management when discussing receiver George Pickens and the fact that he played in just 59% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps during Sunday night's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tomlin said that load management was the reason why Pickens played significantly fewer snaps than fellow wideouts Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson despite Pittsburgh's lack of depth at the position.

"Just trying to grow and trying to get optimum productivity among some individuals and going about it the best means of doing so," Tomlin said.

Many assumed that Pickens' limited snaps was a form of punishment. Pickens appeared to give less than his best effort on several plays on Sunday night, a repeat of his actions during the team's loss to the Colts in Week 15 of the 2023 season. But that apparently wasn't the case.

Tomlin said the didn't have any "outlying issue" with Pickens' effort on Sunday night, but he did acknowledge Pickens' actions near the end of the game when he slung down Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis after grabbing his face mask.

"I am aware of that," Tomlin said, "and that obviously will and continue to be addressed."

Tomlin said he was not aware of the eyeblack Pickens wore on Sunday that said, "always f---ng open." Tomlin did acknowledge that, while he feels that Pickens has matured during his time in Pittsburgh, he still has some room to grow.

It's clear that Tomlin will continue to have an in-house approach regarding Pickens. It's also clear that Pickens' act is getting old with some of his teammates.

While he didn't mention Pickens by name, it's largely assumed that's who tight end Pat Freiermuth was alluding to during his passionate postgame interview session on Sunday night.

"I trust the coaching staff and what they're doing," he said, via the Post-Gazette. "Everyone can bitch and complain about a lack of targets but it's the stuff you do without the ball. That's what leaders do. That's what good teammates do. I block my ass off regardless."

Lost in all of this is Pickens' disappointing production. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass this season and has averaged less than five receptions per game. Pickens' lack of production comes at a time when the Steelers offense desperately needs a playmaker.

Pickens may have loads of talent, but unless he realizes that potential, his name will continue to be associated with load management as other teammates will continue to get more playing time. He will also apparently continue to create headlines for the wrong reasons.

As far as load management is concerned, it'll be interesting to see if this is applied to more notable players as coaches continue to adjust to the NFL's extended season.