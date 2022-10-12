The Pittsburgh Steelers have never registered a losing record in 15 seasons with Mike Tomlin as head coach, but that could be about to change in 2022. The Steelers have started the regular season 1-4, and just suffered their worst loss since 1989 thanks to a 35-point beatdown coming courtesy of the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Tomlin understands that when the team as a whole is struggling in every facet, much of the blame should be attributed to the head coach. On Tuesday, he took accountability for Pittsburgh's start.

"We were a disaster in all three phases, and we have to own that, starting with myself and I do," Tomlin said, via ESPN. "... When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me. We don't need to seek comfort, because there's enough blame to go around. We need to be solution-oriented."

The Steelers made their highly-anticipated quarterback change this past week, as rookie Kenny Pickett took over for Mitch Trubisky. He completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and one interception, but didn't provide the kind of spark many were hoping for. Then again, it's difficult to spark a team when the defense surrenders 31 points in a single half. The 552 yards of total offense the Steelers allowed Sunday are the third-most the Steelers have allowed in a game since 1940.

Up next for the Steelers are Tom Brady and the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Tomlin understands that there isn't going to be a quick turnaround with where his team is at, as Pittsburgh has the No. 30 defense and the No. 28 offense in the league. But, he hopes his squad comes together to face this early-season adversity head-on.

"We're not going to cure our ills in one or a couple of good days or a good plan or good performance for that matter," Tomlin said. "The state that we're in, we're going to have to put our heads down and work hard and diligently and stay together for an extended period of time as we grind our way back to respectability. I just think it's a mindset that we all need to have understanding where we are."