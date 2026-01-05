Mike Tomlin now stands alongside a fellow Pittsburgh Steelers coach in the NFL record book.

By virtue of the Pittsburgh Steelers' thrilling Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin is now tied with Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll on the all-time regular season wins list. Tomlin and Noll are tied for ninth all-time with 193 regular-season wins. Tomlin's 193 win was also special in that it came in a game that saw the Steelers capture the AFC North division title and a spot in the AFC playoffs.

"I'm appreciative of some of those things," Tomlin recently said when asked about some of his recent career milestones. "It's been a blessing, but really of no relevance as I stand here today leaning in on this Cleveland Browns opportunity this week. There are just so many people in this collective that it doesn't apply to, and with football being what it is, the ultimate team game, I better display that focus."

Two weeks ago, Tomlin increased his NFL record of most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a career, which is now at 19. He's one season off Tom Landry's record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons in NFL history.

NFL all-time regular-season wins



Coach Wins T1. Don Shula** 328 2. George Halas** 318 3. Bill Belichick 302 4. Andy Reid 279 5. Tom Landry** 250 6. Curly Lambeau** 226 7. Paul Brown** 213 8. Marty Schottenheimer 200 T9. Mike Tomiln 193 T9. Chuck Noll** 193 11. Dan Reeves 190

** -- Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

As far as coaching icons are concerned, it doesn't get much bigger than Noll, who in just five years time turned the Steelers from a 1-13 outfit into Super Bowl champions. During the 1970s, Noll's Steelers became the first team to win four Super Bowls. Pittsburgh remains the only team to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice and four Super Bowls over a six-year span.

Noll was first and foremost a teacher who preached fundamentals to his teams. A former offensive lineman, Noll's expertise in that area helped birth one of Pittsburgh's go from a power running team to a big-play passing attack in the middle of their dynasty after the league had made rules to help open up the passing game.

It took a while, but Noll ultimately developed a successful partnership with Terry Bradshaw, the last Steelers' player to win league MVP. Their working relationship undoubtedly played a big role in Bradshaw not only becoming a Hall of Fame player, but a successful play-caller in Pittsburgh's huddle.

Now in his 19th season, Tomlin has continued Pittsburgh's legacy of success that was started by Noll over 50 years ago. He will look to help lead the Steelers to their first playoff win since 2016 when Pittsburgh hosts the Texans next Monday night in the AFC wild-card round.