The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added another intriguing undrafted free agent to the fold, as WTAE reports wide receiver Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, will participate in rookie minicamp with the Buccaneers.

Tomlin spent his last three collegiate seasons as a wide receiver at Boston College after beginning his college career under Mike Locksley at the University of Maryland. He's listed at 6-feet tall and 188 pounds on Boston College's official website. Tomlin caught 24 passes for 312 yards in 2023, then reeled in three catches for 40 yards in 10 games played this past season. In 51 collegiate games played for the Terps and Eagles, Tomlin caught 40 passes for 552 yards.

The Buccaneers have put together one of the most interesting undrafted rookie groupings. Apart from the son of coach Tomlin, Tampa Bay is also bringing in Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders, brother of Shedeur Sanders and son of Deion Sanders, and Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who could make history as the heaviest player in NFL history.

