If there's one thing that can be gleaned from Mike Vrabel's Wednesday press conference, it's that the Titans' decision to part with general manager Jon Robinson was just as much of a shock to him as it was to anyone else.

The Titans coach thanked Robinson and his family "for their care, effort and support that they've shown to the team fans for the past seven years." The Titans compiled a 66-43 regular season record under Robinson, who took over as GM in 2016. Tennessee never had a losing season with Robinson at GM. It made the playoffs four times and reached the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

"I want to thank him for giving me the opportunity to lead this football team on the field to coach it each and every day," Vrabel said. "Obviously change is never easy, but we realize that we all have a job to do. And that job is evaluated each and every day."

Vrabel said he and interim GM Ryan Cowden -- who has served as the team's vice president of player personnel since 2018 -- will work in concert when making roster decisions for the remainder of the season. The Titans have made several moves since Robinson's dismissal, which included waiving four players from the active roster.

Vrabel said he had a "great" relationship with Robinson, who gave him his first head coaching opportunity in 2018. He said the two spoke "at length" Tuesday night. Robinson gave Vrabel a message to the team that Vrabel relayed Wednesday.

"He wanted to thank the players for their efforts," Vrabel said. "He saw them each and every day. Signed them, drafted them, and thanked them for what they went through. He sees the injury report the same as I do. He knows that they go through a lot, so he wanted to thank them."

Vrabel said he also spoke with the team about respecting Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Stunk's decision while moving forward with the season. Speaking of the owner, Vrabel was asked several times by reporters why she wasn't present during the press conference to answer questions about the decision to move on from Robinson.

"I can't ... I'm not going to speak to her whereabouts," Vrabel said. "I think that I can only express the support that she's given us, given me as the head coach. The communications that we've had since this decision."

With that, Vrabel turned his attention over to focusing on the Jaguars. While the season hasn't been the smoothest, Tennessee (7-5) is in first place in the AFC South division with five games to go in the regular season. If anything, Vrabel said the organization's decision to part with Robinson reinforced the message that was already stated.

"We're charged to win. We're here to win championships. We all have a job to do. We're held to a high standard. And we're evaluated each and every day on that job. And that's the same thing I told the football team and the players this morning."