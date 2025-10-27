New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore spent the opening quarter of Sunday's 32-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns on the sidelines, a decision confirmed by coach Mike Vrabel after the game.

"Yeah, I had to make a decision. My job is to protect the team," Vrabel said during his postgame press conference. "When there are actions that I don't feel are commensurate with what we want to do here, I've got to make a decision. And we move on."

Vrabel did not elaborate on the specifics behind the benching, and Barmore declined to speak to reporters afterward. Despite missing the first 15 minutes, the fifth-year defensive lineman returned in the second quarter and played 30 snaps, second only to Milton Williams among Patriots defensive tackles. He recorded one tackle and contributed to a pivotal safety late in the game, pressuring Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the end zone.

The defensive tackle has been a cornerstone of New England's defense during their 6-2 start this season. Healthy after missing most of the 2024 campaign due to blood-clotting issues, Barmore has consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks, even if a sack has yet to appear in his stat line.

The benching appeared to be a brief disciplinary measure rather than a reflection of any lingering tension between player and coach. Vrabel emphasized that the issue has been resolved and that the team is moving forward

"We've moved on, we've addressed it and there's no issues moving forward with me or anybody else," Vrabel said Monday morning on WEEI. "I think that's just how we have to operate. And I'm excited to get going today here with the corrections and get these guys moving on to the Falcons."

The postgame interaction between Barmore and Vrabel suggested a return to normalcy. As Vrabel congratulated his players, the defensive tackle approached him and offered a hug, a moment captured and shared by the Patriots' social media team.

Barmore signed a four-year extension worth up to $92 million with the Patriots in April 2024, a deal reflecting his value to New England's defensive front. While he has yet to record a sack this season, his consistent pressure and ability to collapse the pocket remain essential to the Patriots' early season success.