While the Patriots recorded a 29-26 win over the Bills, one of the biggest storylines after the game was on Mike Vrabel's 15-yard penalty that led to a Buffalo score just before halftime.

Vrabel's infraction occurred with 1:48 left in the second quarter and the Bills facing a third-and-goal on New England's 16-yard line. Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass on the play, but Buffalo was awarded a first down after Vrabel was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Allen ran for a game-tying touchdown five plays later.

Fortunately for Vrabel, his team bailed him out by outplaying the Bills in the second half. New England started the half with a 14-play scoring drive and finished it with a game-clinching interception of Allen. The win evened the Patriots' record at 2-2 and prevented Buffalo from taking a two-game lead in the division.

Afterward, both Vrabel and official Bill Vinovich addressed the incident.

"He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, 'That was a f---ing terrible call," Vinovich said when asked about his decision to penalize Vrabel.

As a follow-up, Vinovich was asked whether that situation usually warrants a warning rather than a penalty.



"I don't know how you're going to give a warning," he replied. "It's not something that is going to happen twice. When you use language like that, it's pretty much a given."

Vrabel, however, doesn't think that his actions warranted a penalty.

"I've said that 87 times since I've been a head coach," Vrabel said. "There's nothing derogatory. You know, you'd have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive. ... I probably shouldn't have sworn, but I can tell you that in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I've said that, and I apologized to him. And again, players, responded. It was unfortunate, and I have to be better in those moments."

It's been a tumultuous several months for Vrabel, who started off 2026 by leading the Patriots to an AFC title in just his second season in New England.

In April, reports surfaced regarding Vrabel's relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Shortly thereafter, Vrabel announced he was entering counseling.

New England's 2026 season has been a roller coaster so far. The Patriots lost in Seattle in Week 1, defeated the Steelers convincingly in Week 2, and were blown out by the Jaguars last Sunday.

On Sunday, the Patriots received a much-needed bounce-back performance from quarterback Drake Maye, who struggled during New England's first three games. Maye threw three touchdowns in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

Maye's performance earned him a game ball from Vrabel.

"Hey! We ain't taking no more f-----g s--t!" Vrabel was heared shouting to Maye in an exchange that Vrabel won't be penalized for.