The Tennessee Titans lost their sixth-straight game Thursday night, falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-13. The Titans were without several starters on both sides of the ball -- including their top two quarterbacks -- as Tennessee opted to go with former University of Tennessee star Joshua Dobbs under center.

Dobbs impressed in his first career start, completing 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His ability to throw the ball downfield more effectively than rookie Malik Willis forces the Titans to make an interesting decision next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will head coach Mike Vrabel choose to place the fate of the Titans' season in the hands of their third-round draft pick who has three career starts to his name, or the former practice-squad quarterback who showed some promise in his first game with his new team?

When Vrabel was asked after Thursday night's game if the decision to start Dobbs over Willis was more to compare the two quarterbacks or if it was because he truly believed Dobbs gave Tennessee a better chance to win, he responded by saying, "probably a little bit of both."

"Really it was a great opportunity to evaluate Joshua (Dobbs)," Vrabel said. "We'll make a decision going forward. He did some good things. We certainly would like to have a couple throws back. We will kind of see where things are here in a couple of days."

Dobbs isn't as fluent in Todd Downing's offense, but he can do more as a passer, and he showed that Thursday night. He crossed 100 yards passing in the first half against the Cowboys. Willis hasn't surpassed 100 yards passing in any of his three starts.

The rookie has a high ceiling, but is still very raw. Vrabel told reporters Thursday night that they are still excited about the player he can become.

"We are excited about having Malik (Willis)," Vrabel said. "We are excited about some of the things that he has done. We will continue to digest this over the weekend and make a decision. Malik (Willis) has worked hard, but then we just have to see where we are at with the quarterback position here going down to the last week of the season."

We don't know what the Titans' strategy was with their quarterbacks heading into Thursday night, but it appears we have a good idea of what it is now. What Dobbs showed as a passer Thursday night could lead him to again receive the starting nod in this win-or-go-home situation.