Mike Vrabel has fond memories of his time with Steelers, recalls the biggest thing he learned from Bill Cowher

While Mike Vrabel's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is mostly forgotten, the Tennessee Titans' head coach recently said that his four years in Pittsburgh left a lasting impact on his NFL career.

Vrabel, a former linebacker, was selected by the Steelers with the 91st overall pick in the 1997 draft. During his four years with the Steelers, Vrabel learned the value of leadership at the NFL level, especially when it comes to the impact veteran players can have on young players.

"I would say that I was very fortunate to be able to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family," said Vrabel, per Titans Online reporter Jim Wyatt. "Playing for Bill Cowher and John Mitchell, my first position coach. But the thing I learned there was the veterans, the veterans that took young players under their wing and showed them how to be pros and held them accountable. I think that's probably the thing that I take the most from Pittsburgh, that I carried with me as a player and now as a coach."

Vrabel was mentored by a host of talented linebackers during his time with the Steelers. As a rookie, he played alongside Greg Lloyd, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who would probably be in the Hall of Fame if not for a knee injury that cut him down in his prime. Vrabel also played alongside fellow linebackers Jason Gildon and Levon Kirkland. Gildon, a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2001, was the Steelers' all-time career sack leader before James Harrison passed him in 2016. Kirkland was a two-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker who played a major role in Pittsburgh holding Emmitt Smith to under 50 yards rushing in Super Bowl XXX.

Vrabel showed his older teammates what he had learned from them in his first playoff game, a game that came against the Patriots at the end of his rookie season. Late in the game, with Pittsburgh clinging to a one-point lead, Vrabel recorded a sack and forced fumble of Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe that was recovered by Gildon. The play sealed Pittsburgh's 7-6 victory and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

It was a performance that would later be overshadowed by his heroics in New England's Super Bowl three victories during the early 2000s. Vrabel, along with playing a major role in New England's defense success in those games, caught two touchdown passes in the Patriots' second and third Super Bowl victories. Vrabel also served as a mentor to his younger defensive teammates in New England, teammates that included Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, and Ty Warren, among others.

Vrabel is hoping that some of the Titans' current veterans will have a similar impact on the team's younger players. That may be one of the reasons why Tennessee went out this offseason and signed Cameron Wake, a former All-Pro who can provide leadership to a young Titans defense that includes linebackers Harold Landry, Rashaan Evans, and Jayon Brown.

Vrabel, who helped New England defeat Pittsburgh in two AFC Championship Games, will face his first NFL team in Week 3 of the preseason.