Only eight running backs have rushed for 2,000 yards in a season, as Derrick Henry is the latest to join the exclusive club. Henry rushed for 2,027 yards -- the fifth-highest total in a season in NFL history -- and is seeking a encore performance with a 17-game season on the horizon.

Henry had a league-leading 378 carries in 2020, by far a career high. He has the most carries in the NFL over the past three seasons (896) while compiling the most rushing yards (4,626) and rushing touchdowns (45). Henry is still in his prime at 27 years old and is the battery that makes the Titans offense work.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel isn't concerned about Henry's workload heading into 2021, knowing Henry prepares to carry Tennessee's offense throughout the season -- even with the extra game coming.

"It's no secret that Derrick is a large part of what we are, and who we are as a football team," Vrabel said, via the Titans website. "We try to be smart as we prepare. Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick. I'm not going to say that Derrick is the hardest working player in football; I wouldn't do that to the players around this league. But I can't imagine that any of them work harder than he does, and he understands that, and the toll that he is going to take."

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • 22 Att 378 Yds 2027 TD 17 FL 2 View Profile

History isn't in Henry's favor as he bids for a repeat 2,000-yard season. Here's a look at how each of the seven running backs fared in the year following their 2,000-yard campaigns:

Running Back 2,000-yard season Following season Eric Dickerson 2,105 (1984) 1,234 (1985) -- 14 games Adrian Peterson 2,097 (2012) 1,266 (2013) -- 14 games Jamal Lewis 2,066 (2003) 1,006 (2004) -- 12 games Barry Sanders 2,053 (1997) 1,491 (1998) -- 16 games Terrell Davis 2,008 (1998) 211 (1999) -- 4 games Chris Johnson 2,006 (2009) 1,364 (2009) -- 16 games O.J. Simpson 2,003 (1973)* 1,125 (1974) -- 14 games*

*14-game season

Henry is seeking to become the first running back to have a 1,500-yard season in the year following a 2,000-yard campaign. Injuries will certainly play a role in Henry's quest for history, but the Titans running back is the unquestioned No. 1 in Tennessee.



All Henry needs to do is average 88.2 rushing yards per game in order to reach 1,500 yards -- which shouldn't be difficult for a player that averaged 98.4 yards per game over the past three seasons.