Mike Vrabel remembers playing against Cedric Benson, calls former NFL running back's sudden death a 'tragedy'
Benson, a prolific college running back who enjoyed a solid NFL career, died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday
Cedric Benson was rolling, and there was nothing Mike Vrabel could do to stop him.
Late in the 2009 season, Vrabel -- the Tennessee Titans' head coach who at that time was deep in the back nine of his playing career -- was with the Chiefs when they headed to Cincinnati to face Benson and the playoff-bound Bengals. Benson, who was enjoying a career resurgence in Cincinnati after starting his career in Chicago, rushed for 133 yards on 29 carries in leading the Bengals to a victory over Vrabel's Chiefs.
Benson out-rushed two All-Pro running backs that day: Chiefs' Jamaal Charles (102 yards on 24 carries) and teammate Larry Johnson (11 yards on four carries). That season was the start of three straight 1,000-yard seasons for Benson, who helped the Bengals reach the playoffs twice during that span.
Vrabel, a day after news broke of Benson's recent death following a motorcycle accident, was asked about playing against Benson, who passed away Saturday at age 36.
"Big fast, physical, good balance. [Could] catch the ball out of the backfield," Vrabel said of Benson, a seven-year NFL veteran who also enjoyed a prolific collegiate carer at the University of Texas. "Certainly, a tragedy to lose him at such a young age. Again, just another example of being thankful for what we have when we have it."
The other example Vrabel alluded to was the recent passing of Darryl Drake, the Pittsburgh Steelers' receivers coach and longtime NFL assistant who unexpectedly passed away last Sunday after reportedly experiencing chest pain the night before his death.
Benson's sudden passing went was felt throughout the college football and NFL communities. Many of his former NFL teammates, including former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson and former Bears running back Thomas Jones, reacted to the tragic news on social media.
The Longhorns' football Twitter account honored Benson with the following tribute on Sunday. In 2004, Benson and then Texas quarterback Vince Young helped lead the Longhorns to an 11-1 record that season en route to a Rose Bowl victory over Michigan. Benson amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards that season while helping the Longhorns finish fifth in the final AP poll.
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, who coached Benson at Texas, issued a heartfelt message that summed up his feelings about his former player.
"We've coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric," Brown tweeted on Sunday. "He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day."
