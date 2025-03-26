The New England Patriots struggled in 2024, finishing the season 4-13 with major issues on both sides of the ball. They did, however, have a few bright spots that gave the team some hope for the future.

One of those bright spots was quarterback Drake Maye, the team's No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who moved up from QB2 to starter in his rookie year. Maye's potential was noticed by Mike Vrabel, so much so that the QB became one of the reasons the former Patriots linebacker chose to reunite with his old team as its new head coach.

The New England fan favorite gave some insight on why his one-year hiatus from being a head coach ended in Foxborough.

"I see a young, athletic, talented, full-of-potential player," Vrabel said on OutKick's Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich. "Excited to build this team around (him) and a large part of the reason why I wanted to be here. And just that talent level, to be able to build around him and to be able to grow and help him and lead and run an offense and run a football team is something that I'm excited about."

Vrabel had high praise from what he saw from Maye in Year 1. The 22-year-old finished with 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as well as 421 yards rushing, third on the team, and two TDs on the ground in 13 games, with 12 starts. Despite having an offensive line with little consistency and no star wideouts to throw to, Maye was able to prove he can make smart decisions with the ball.

Vrabel liked that if the call doesn't go as planned, Maye has the ability to use his legs to extend the play. The Patriots new head coach does not feel like he will have to limit the playbook with Maye leading the offense.

"He can throw from in the pocket, he can throw off platform, he can run, he can scramble," Vrabel said, discussing his quarterback. "You can design some things for him. So I think you have pretty much everything in the playbook that you could possibly want available. He's not just a pocket passer. He's not just a guy that's going to run. So there's a lot of different ways that we're hoping that he can be successful."

After Jerod Mayo was fired following one year on the job, the search began for the next head coach and Vrabel was rumored during the entire search to be high on New England's list of choices. Thanks in part to Maye, the Pats got the guy they wanted.

The Patriots added some pieces during the offseason, which should only boost Maye's potential. This week, the team landed wide receiver Stefon Diggs. His veteran presence should have a significant impact on an offense that looked deflated in 2024.

The Patriots also still have the draft to help them piece together a winning team and they currently sit at No. 4 overall. The Patriots have historically not found as much success as other teams in the draft, but their approach this year has changed.

New England executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf says rather than going for what the team needs, they will select the best player available.

This will not be Vrabel's first draft experience as a head coach. He was the Tennessee Titans lead man from 2018 to 2023. Vrabel has already helped the Patriots make some much needed moves in the offseason and now all eyes will be on him to see who the team will select with its top five pick.