Wide receiver Stefon Diggs enters his first year with the New England Patriots. Diggs must now help lead a new offense while recovering from a torn ACL. How is the process so far? Coach Mike Vrabel likes what he sees out of the superstar wide receiver.

"Good," Vrabel said when asked how Diggs has been doing at OTAs. "I mean, he's tried to figure out where everything is and what his role is, making sure that as we add those situations, the third down, the no-huddle, the red zone, that he's staying up on it."

Vrabel noted that right now the veteran can't participate in everything, but despite not being able to be at 100% physically, the former Patriots linebacker says Diggs' presence on the team is a positive one.

"He's working hard in his rehab and when he can — there's certain drills he can be out there and certain drills he won't be. But I think he's engaged and I like his energy," Vrabel said.

New England opens the regular season Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He faces his former Buffalo Bills teammates twice next season, including a Week 5 trip to Highmark Stadium.

Diggs joined the New England roster as a four-time Pro Bowler with 857 career receptions for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns. He caught 48 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns over his eight-game stretch in Houston before last season's torn ACL. Diggs spent the previous four seasons in Buffalo prior to five with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings selected Diggs in 2015 with a fifth-round pick out of Maryland.