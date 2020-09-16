Almost in the same vein as Lloyd Christmas trading the Mutt Cutts van straight up for a scooter after driving in the wrong direction as he and his buddy, Harry Dunne, traveled to Aspen in the hit movie "Dumb and Dumber,'' Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski totally redeemed himself in the closing minutes of Tennessee's Week 1 win over the Broncos on "Monday Night Football.'' With 24 seconds remaining in the game and the Titans down 14-13, Gostkowski lined up and netted the 25-yard game-winning field goal to help move his club to 1-0 on the season.

Prior to that game-winner, however, Gostkowski was having a dreadful night, missing all of his three field-goal tries prior to that final kick along with missing one of his extra-point attempts. Despite that overall rough showing, Gostkowski seems to still have the backing of the Titans coaching staff.

"Well, I think for a guy that's a career 87 percent field-goal kicker, who's done it as long as he is, I think some of those corrections are gonna be on him," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday. "But it's also going to be about us and the operation and the ability for us to protect and the ability to make everything around him better and have a lot of faith and confidence in Stephen moving forward."

Gostkowski is in his first season with the Titans after the Patriots released the longtime kicker this past offseason. The 36-year-old missed the bulk of last season due to a hip injury and even prior to that was struggling with his kicks, especially on extra-point attempts (73.3% in 2019).

It's fair to wonder if Vrabel would be singing a different tune about his kicking situation had Gostkowski's miscues actually cost them the game and he didn't kick the game-winner. In any event, the veteran will need to clean some things up and have a much smoother outing in Week 2. If he struggles again, the ice could start to get very thin for him.