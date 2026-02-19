Mike Wagner, a former Pro Bowl defensive back and a key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' famed "Steel Curtain" defense, has died at the age of 76.

Wagner spent his entire 10-year career with the Steelers. Over that span, he was named to two Pro Bowls and helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls over a six-year span. He was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor in 2020.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most success teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history," team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him."

An 11th round pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, Wagner was part of a notable Pittsburgh draft class that also included future Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham and fellow future starters in defensive linemen Ernie Holmes and Dwight White, offensive lineman Gerry Mullins, tight end/offensive lineman Larry Brown and receiver Frank Lewis.

Despite his low draft stock, Wagner cracked the Steelers' lineup as a rookie and a year later finished second on the team with six interceptions. A year later, he led the entire NFL with eight interceptions.

In 1974, Wagner helped the Steelers win the franchise's first Super Bowl, recording one of Pittsburgh's three interceptions during Pittsburgh's 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. A year later, he was named to his first of two consecutive Pro Bowls while helping Pittsburgh repeat as champions. His fourth quarter interception of Roger Staubach in Super Bowl X set up a field goal and helped the Steelers record a 21-17 win over the Cowboys.

In 1976, Wagner was one of a staggering eight Steelers defenders who were selected to the Pro Bowl. That season, Pittsburgh's defense recorded five shoutouts and allowed just 28 points over a nine-game span.

Wagner remained a key component of the Steelers' defense when they won two more Super Bowls to close out the decade. In 1978, he filled the stat sheet with two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two sacks as Pittsburgh finished the season by defeating the Cowboys in the Super Bowl for a second time.

In 1979, Wagner recorded four interceptions despite only playing in eight regular season games. The Steelers finished that season with a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

He retired after the 1980 season with 36 career interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and five sacks.

"He will always be remembered as a champion," Rooney said, "a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family."