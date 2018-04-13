Mike Wallace will reportedly earn $585,000 bonus from Eagles if he can avoid gaining 50 pounds by Monday

Wide receiver Mike Wallace was measured at 6-feet, and weighed 199 at the 2009 combine where he blazed a 4.33 40-yard time. Ten seasons later, Wallace is listed at 6-feet, 200 pounds. At that rate, he wouldn't weigh 250 pounds until 2458. This is noteworthy for a couple reasons.

First Wallace's speed remains his best attribute; he has averaged 15 yards per catch during a career that included stops in Pittsburgh, Miami, Minnesota, Baltimore and now Philadelphia, where he'll replace Torrey Smith as the Eagles' deep threat.

Second, to ensure that remains the case as we head into offseason workouts, the Eagles reportedly put this stipulation in Wallace's contract:

Source: Eagles WR Mike Wallace, who is listed on the roster at 200 pounds, will earn a massive $585,000 incentive if he weighs less than 250 pounds on Monday when the offseason program begins. Easy money. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 13, 2018

That's right: If Wallace, who signed a one-year deal on March 22, can keep from gaining 50 pounds in 25 days, he'll earn himself a $585,000 bonus. Wallace can make another $500,000 if he scores four or more touchdowns in 2018, something he accomplished in all but one of his nine NFL seasons.

And now he'll join one of the league's best offenses that features one of the brightest young quarterbacks in Carson Wentz.

"This decision didn't come, like, overnight," Wallace said last month of his decision to join the Eagles. "I wanted to make sure this was the right situation for me. Just talking with some of my friends and family -- I know a lot of guys who obviously played football -- [and] just telling them about my different situations, different options, they was like, 'Carson.' All you would see was: 'Carson, Carson, Carson.' And I'm talking legit guys, Hall of Fame guys, and everyone's coming back saying, 'Carson, Carson, Carson.'"