New York Jets quarterback Mike White exited the Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter after taking a huge hit to the midsection. White remained on the ground for several minutes, before walking off with trainers. Despite being able to finish the game with an injury to his ribs, the team sent White to the hospital following the game as a precaution.

On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh provided an update on the Jets' starting quarterback, calling him day-to-day as the team is still gathering information on the extent of the injury. Saleh says the team is preparing for White to play in Week 15.

When asked who would start should White miss time, Saleh was non-committal on whether Zach Wilson or Joe Flacco would get the call.

After White exited the game with the injury, Joe Flacco took over at quarterback for the Jets. White, who was deemed questionable to return, came back in the fourth quarter after getting treatment in the locker room and finished the game, which ended in a 20-12 win for the Bills.

White was hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who was running full speed up the middle on a blitz. The Jets quarterback was seen on the ground attempting to catch his breath.

Check out what happened here.

This was actually the second time White took a huge hit and left the game on Sunday afternoon. In the first half, he was replaced by Flacco for two plays after taking a big shot. This hit from Milano, however, appeared to be more serious.

On the possession prior to White's injury, he led a 10-play, 72-yard drive which ended with a Zonovan Knight touchdown to tie the game at seven apiece.

Saleh also gave an injury update on defensive lineman Quinnen Williams on Monday, saying he, too, is day-to-day with a calf injury. Williams went down in the second quarter of Sunday's game with what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

"What I got right now is day-to-day from the trainers," Saleh said, via the New York Post. "They feel like he's got a chance to make it this week."