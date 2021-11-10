Jets fans can rest easy knowing the starting quarterback who's headlined their recent uptick in offensive production will be back under center when New York welcomes the rival Bills to town on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that veteran backup Mike White will officially be QB1 against Buffalo in Week 10, making his third straight start for injured first-round pick Zach Wilson. The latter is still recovering from a knee injury that forced him out of action in Week 7, Saleh said, and isn't necessarily a lock to return next week against the Dolphins, either.

White, 26, has quickly become something of a fan favorite in New York, where he'd spent more than two seasons on and off the Jets' practice squad before replacing Wilson this year. That's mostly because his turn under center just happened to mark a significant turnaround for Gang Green's offense, which consistently sputtered during Wilson's first-ever NFL starts. The former undrafted Cowboys prospect had mixed results against the Patriots after first taking over for Wilson, then exploded for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 upset win over the Bengals in Week 8. He started hot again last week against the Colts before exiting early with an arm injury, with journeyman Josh Johnson filling in during a 45-30 loss.

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained PCL. He's expected to be inactive against the Bills on Sunday, Saleh added, with veteran Joe Flacco -- recently reacquired in a trade with the Eagles -- serving as the official No. 2.