One of Aaron Rodgers' new weapons is ready to take the field. The Jets took wide receiver Mike Williams off the physically unable to perform list Wednesday as the former Chargers wide receiver, coming off a torn ACL, passed his physical.

Williams, who was released by Los Angeles in a cost-cutting measure this offseason, went down with the knee injury in Week 3 last year. He was off to a hot start in 2023, as Williams caught 15 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in his last two games played.

The former Clemson Tiger was selected by L.A. with the No. 7 overal pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has recorded two 1,000-yard campaigns in seven NFL seasons -- the most recent coming in 2021 -- and his 15.6 yards per reception ranks second best since entering the league (min. 500 targets).

Williams has clearly made significant strides in recovery, and said earlier this offseason that suiting up for the 2024 season opener is a goal of his. He's also after a Super Bowl with his new team.

"My goal is to get healthy and, I mean, I'm going on Year 8; I want to win a Super Bowl," Williams said during an appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." "I want to win a Super Bowl, so whatever it takes to do that. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to be the kind of last team standing, holding that trophy up at the end. And I want to be available for every game. Those are my goals for the season."

Williams will look to carve out a role in a room headlined by Garrett Wilson, but also includes the likes of Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard and rookie Malachi Corley.