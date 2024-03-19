Aaron Rodgers has a new target in the pass game, as CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reports the New York Jets are signing former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams. It's a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

The former Clemson Tiger was selected by the Chargers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After seven seasons, the 29-year-old was released to save $20 million as L.A. attempted to get under the cap before the new league year.

Williams caught 19 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown in three games last season before tearing his ACL. He has recorded two 1,000-yard campaigns in his career, and his 15.6 yards per reception ranks second best since he entered the league (min. 500 targets).

At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Williams provides a big-bodied target on the perimeter in Nathaniel Hackett's scheme. In 88 career games played, he has caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns. He joins a room headlined by former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, and the Jets may not be done adding at the position just yet.

The Jets have been busy adding on offense ahead of the 2024 season. New York has bolstered the offensive front by signing left tackle Tyron Smith, offensive guard John Simpson and trading for former Baltimore Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses.