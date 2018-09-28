Mike Zimmer is 'concerned' about Vikings defense: 'We've never been this poor in coverage'

The Minnesota Vikings weren't so much bad against the pass in their 27-6 loss against the Bills as they were bad in general. They gave up only 196 yards to rookie Josh Allen. But against Jared Goff and the Rams on Thursday, the Vikings secondary got completely toasted in a 38-31 shootout loss. Goff threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns, edging out Kirk Cousins' 422 yards passing.

Things only got worse for the Vikings against the Rams, with cornerback Trae Waynes missing the second half with a concussion. Not that it would have mattered. Goff was putting up ridiculous numbers no matter who was on the field for the Vikings, proliferating the ball to everyone from wide receivers to running backs.

Head coach Mike Zimmer, who's known for his defensive prowess, is rightfully worried about his defense.

"I'm concerned. I've been concerned all year long. We have not played well defensively," he said, via NFL.com.

The Vikings held the 49ers to 16 points in the opener, but since then opponents are averaging 31.3 points per game against them. They're 0-2-1 in those games. On Thursday, the Rams moved the ball at will, and no matter where Goff put the ball someone was wide open.

"We've never been -- probably anywhere I've ever been -- we've never been this poor in pass coverage, so we're going to look at everything we're doing and get back to doing things correctly," Zimmer said.

Last season, the Vikings gave up 275.9 total yards per game, best in the NFL. Their mark of 192.4 passing yards per game was second only to the Jaguars. This year, they're 26th in the league against the pass, giving up 277.5 yards per game in the air. If that stands, that would be Zimmer's worst number since joining the Vikings in 2014 -- the Vikings had allowed just 222.2 passing yards per season heading into this year.

The 1-2-1 Vikings aren't being offered a reprieve next week either, when they travel to Philadelphia for an NFC Championship Game rematch against the Eagles. Nick Foles dismantled the Vikings in the title game last season, but this time, Carson Wentz will be at the helm. Wentz wasn't terribly sharp in his debut against the Colts -- throwing for 255 yards, a touchdown and a pick in a 20-16 win -- but we'll see where he stands after the Titans game this week.

The Vikings need to turn things around, and quickly. With the surprising Bears jumping out to a lead in the NFC North and the Packers still having Aaron Rodgers, the clock is ticking to figure out what's wrong with this defense.