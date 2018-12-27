Mike Zimmer responds to Doug Pederson calling Matt Nagy, asking Bears to help Eagles

All the Minnesota Vikings have to do to make the playoffs is beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

All the Philadelphia Eagles have to do to make the playoffs is beat the Washington Redskins and watch the Vikings lose on Sunday.

The only problem for the Eagles is that, depending on how the Los Angeles Rams are doing against the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears might not have much motivation to win, seeing as though a Rams win would prevent Chicago from gaining a first-round bye.

That doesn't mean Eagles coach Doug Pederson hasn't done his part to encourage the Bears, however.

Asked this week if he called Chicago coach Matt Nagy, a former Eagles colleague and fellow Andy Reid disciple, Pederson suggested with a laugh that he's already asked his old friend for some Week 17 help.

"Maybe I've done that, we'll have to see," he said. "Maybe I've already done that this morning."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was then asked Wednesday for his reaction to Pederson's comments, and he was either mildly displeased or emphatically apathetic, per the Star Tribune.

"I don't care who he called," Zimmer said. "I really don't. I didn't hear that. But I don't care who Doug calls or who anybody calls."

All Minnesota has to do to end speculation of an Eagles return to the playoffs, of course, is beat the Bears -- regardless of whether Nagy ends up resting starters. But this isn't the first time Pederson has reached out to a former Eagles coach for assistance. Prior to Week 16, when Philadelphia upset the Houston Texans to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Pederson told reporters he'd spoken with Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, the team's former offensive coordinator, about the AFC South leaders.